Aadhaar Enrolment: How to register for Aadhaar card or unique identification number?

The most important identification document in India is Aadhaar card. Aadhaar is required for bank accounts, participation in most government schemes, and other programmes. Therefore, it is crucial to keep the information on this page current to prevent any inconveniences.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is a statutory authority which issues Unique Identification or Aadhaar numbers. UIDAI was created by the Indian government under the provision of Aadhaar Actr 2016.
The UIDAI website reads "The Aadhaar enrolment process includes visiting Enrolment Centre, filling the enrolment form, getting demographic and biometric data captured, submitting proof of Identity and address documents, before collecting acknowledgement slip containing Enrolment ID." The highlights of Aadhaar enrolment are:
