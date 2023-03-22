Aadhaar Enrolment: How to register for Aadhaar card or unique identification number?

File photo

The most important identification document in India is Aadhaar card. Aadhaar is required for bank accounts, participation in most government schemes, and other programmes. Therefore, it is crucial to keep the information on this page current to prevent any inconveniences.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is a statutory authority which issues Unique Identification or Aadhaar numbers. UIDAI was created by the Indian government under the provision of Aadhaar Actr 2016.

The UIDAI website reads "The Aadhaar enrolment process includes visiting Enrolment Centre, filling the enrolment form, getting demographic and biometric data captured, submitting proof of Identity and address documents, before collecting acknowledgement slip containing Enrolment ID." The highlights of Aadhaar enrolment are:

Aadhaar enrolment is free of cost.

The list of supporting documents are election photo ID card, Ration card, passport and driving license.

Photo ID cards like PAN card and Govt ID cards are permissible for identity proof. Address-proof documents also include water - electricity - Landline telephone bills for the last three months.

In case you do not have the above common proofs, a Certificate of Identity having photo issued by Gazetted Officer/Tehsildar certificate proforma as prescribed by UIDAI is also accepted as PoI.

Where there are no documents available, residents may also take the help of Introducers available at the enrolment centre. The Introducers are notified by the Registrar. For further details please contact the office of the concerned Registrar.

