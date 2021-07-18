Aadhaar Card news: Want to know where your Aadhaar card has been used? Follow this step-by-step guide

Aadhaar Card Update: Aadhaar Card is an essential document in India. With Aadhaar Card one can avail of many benefits offered by the Indian government under different schemes. From government schemes to financial services, Aadhaar is required everywhere the Aadhaar card is linked to our bank accounts, electricity bills, gas connections, etc., and therefore we cannot afford to lose it.

Aadhaar card holds the sensitive information of an individual and therefore is more vulnerable to activities like fraud. To prevent any such thing, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has an authentication process for using your Aadhaar for any service. Any doubts about Aadhaar misuse can be cleared by checking its authentication history online.

To know where your Aadhaar card has been used, you just need to visit the UIDAI’s website and follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI’s official website uidai.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Aadhaar Services option under the My Aadhaar tab’

Step 3: Select the option of Aadhaar Authentication History

Step 4: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Number followed by Captcha code

Step 5: Select the ‘Send OTP’ option and you will receive it on your registered mobile number

Step 6: Select the Authentication Type from available options that include All Demographic, Biometric, OTP, Demographic & Biometric, Biometric & OTP, Demographic and OTP.

Step 7: After selecting the Authentication type, you need to select a date range - start date to end date, for your required records

Step 8: Enter the Number of Records that you need.

Step 9: Enter the OTP by clicking on ‘Verify OTP’

Step 10: A page with details of your Aadhaar authentication history will open up.