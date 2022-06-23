UIDAI update: Simple steps to apply for Aadhaar PVC card without registered mobile number

Headlines

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Bihar man dies after eating 150 momos as challenge with friends

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof

10 superfoods for better eyesight

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

T-shirt diplomacy: President Joe Biden gifts AI t-shirt to PM Modi, know about the special gesture

Odisha Train Accident: Restoration work in full swing, normal operations soon

Tamannaah Bhatia confirms dating Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal's Kandahar to release in India on June 16 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 13

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

UIDAI update: Simple steps to apply for Aadhaar PVC card without registered mobile number

UIDAI allows the users to download Aadhaar card from the UIDAI’s official website even if they don't have a registered mobile number.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aadhaar card is the most important identification document in India. Aadhaar is not only required for government schemes but for financial services as well. Aadhaar offers a wide range of services to all Aadhaar cardholders. One of these services includes downloading the Aadhaar PVC from the official website of UIDAI.

Discouraging cardholders from procuring their Aadhaar PVC copy in the open market due to security concerns, the Unique Identification Authority of India recently launched safe-and-secure Aadhaar PVC cards. These will be sent to the addresses of cardholders by the agency itself.  

Now, you don’t need to have your registered mobile number in handy if you wish to download your Aadhaar PVC from the UIDAI website. You can avail of this service without having a mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card.

People who wish to do so will have to visit the official website of UIDAI and go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section, after which they will be required to enter their Aadhaar number and follow the steps mentioned below.

Aadhaar PVC card: Steps to apply

To order an Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI, follow these easy steps:

  • Visit the UIDAI website, uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in
  • Go to ‘Order Aadhaar Card’ service
  • 12-digit Input your Aadhaar Card (UID) number / 16-digit Virtual Identification (VID) number/ 28-digit Aadhaar enrolment number.
  • Do your security verification
  • Complete with a time-based one-time password by clicking the ‘TOTP’ option, else one-time password with the ‘OTP’ option
  • Accept ‘Terms and Conditions'
  • Submit TOTP or OTP
  • Review your Aadhaar card details and confirm before the order for printing is placed
  • Pay Rs 50 (Inclusive GST and postal charges) via credit, debit card, UPI or net banking.
  • Receive receipt with digital signature on screen and service request number on SMS.
  • Download and save the receipt.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3: When will India's third moon mission land on lunar surface? ISRO chief says this

Meet the only Indian to own Rs 21 crore Bugatti Chiron, he is neither a billionaire nor a celebrity

Wordle 755 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 14

Chandrayaan-3: Did you know ISRO's mighty rocket weighs equal to 130 elephants, is taller than Qutub Minar?

Meet Madhya Pradesh's richest man, family lost everything, lived in a small house, his net worth, business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE