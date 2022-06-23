UIDAI update: Simple steps to apply for Aadhaar PVC card without registered mobile number

UIDAI allows the users to download Aadhaar card from the UIDAI’s official website even if they don't have a registered mobile number.

Aadhaar card is the most important identification document in India. Aadhaar is not only required for government schemes but for financial services as well. Aadhaar offers a wide range of services to all Aadhaar cardholders. One of these services includes downloading the Aadhaar PVC from the official website of UIDAI.

Discouraging cardholders from procuring their Aadhaar PVC copy in the open market due to security concerns, the Unique Identification Authority of India recently launched safe-and-secure Aadhaar PVC cards. These will be sent to the addresses of cardholders by the agency itself.

Now, you don’t need to have your registered mobile number in handy if you wish to download your Aadhaar PVC from the UIDAI website. You can avail of this service without having a mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card.

People who wish to do so will have to visit the official website of UIDAI and go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section, after which they will be required to enter their Aadhaar number and follow the steps mentioned below.

Aadhaar PVC card: Steps to apply

To order an Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI, follow these easy steps: