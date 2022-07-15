Aadhaar card update: UIDAI launches aadhaar face authentication service, details here

File photo

Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents in India. Its use has become essential for availing various other services including banking, vehicle registration and insurance policies. Aadhaar card contains authenticated information of your biometrics and important personal information is recorded.

UIDAI has introduced the face authentication system in Aadhaar as a method of confirming the identity of an Aadhaar holder. Personal identities, including Aadhaar numbers and demographic or biometric data, can be saved in the Central Identity Data Repository with the help of face authentication. The UIDAI's Aadhaar face authentication RD Service app allows Aadhaar Authentication User Agencies (AUA) to capture a live person’s face for the authentication process.

“Residents are now using the #Aadhaar Face Authentication feature by downloading the #UIDAI #RDApp, which can be used for various #Aadhaar Authentication Apps like #JeevanPraman, #PDS, #Scholarship schemes, #COWIN, #FarmerWelfare schemes," UIDAI has said through a Tweet.

“Aadhaar FaceRD App captures live person’s face for Aadhaar authentication using Face Authentication Technology," said UIDAI through a video tweet.

“Aadhaar Face Authentication technology has been developed in-house by UIDAI," the government entity further said.

Steps to log in to Aadhaar FaceRD application?

1. Go to the Google Play Store app and search for Aadhaar FaceRD.

2. Install and open the app.

3. Follow the on-screen face authentication guide and tap on ‘Proceed’.

4. Face towards the light source, move closer to the camera, move to a different or clear background, and clean the camera lens before using for successful face authentication.

"UIDAI uses face authentication as a process by which an Aadhaar number holder's identity can be verified. A successful face authentication confirms that your physical face which is being scanned for verification matches the one which was captured at the time of enrolment when your Aadhaar number was generated. A successful face authentication confirms that you are who you claim to be," reads UIDAI website.