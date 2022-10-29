Search icon
Want to update mobile number on Aadhaar card? Here's how to do it online

See in this article, how you can update your mobile number on Aadhaar card online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 06:42 PM IST

Photo: File

Aadhaar card has now become the most essential documentation. Being linked with all our documents be it PAN card, driver's licence, passport, ration card, Aadhaar now works as ID proof for everything.  Our Aadhaar cards contain all of our private and sensitive information, including name, registered cellphone number, DOB, home address, and many other things, are contained on the Aadhaar card.

We are constantly needed to make updates on our Aaadhar Card, specially the mobile number, as without an updated mobile number it is impossible to update any other information. Here are some steps to change your mobile number on your Aadhar card online:

Steps to update mobile number on Aadhaar card online 

  1. Visit the UIDAI web portal-- uidai.gov.in.
  2. Type the captcha in the appropriate areas after entering the phone number you want to update.
  3. Select "Send OTP" and put the OTP that was texted to your phone number.
  4. Now select "Submit OTP and Proceed."
  5. The following screen will display a drop-down selection labelled "Online Aadhaar Services." On the one you want to update, click. To update the mobile number, select that option and then enter the appropriate information.
  6. A new page will open after the mobile number has been entered. You must now enter a captcha. Your number will receive an OTP as a result of this. Click "Save and Proceed" after you have confirmed the OTP.
  7. Make an online appointment and travel to the closest Aadhaar centre.
  8. The database will be updated with your current mobile number within 90 days. 
