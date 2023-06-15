Aadhaar card update: How to update details on Aadhaar using myAadhaar portal, know here

Aadhaar card update: Central government in a recent development has called for an update of the Aadhaar card, which was issued a decade ago. The Aadhaar card holds significant importance as it serves as a crucial document for various government and private transactions. Until June 14th, citizens were granted the opportunity to update their Aadhaar card details free of charge. However, the update facility is still available.

Updating Aadhaar card is now a hassle-free process that can be conveniently carried out online through the myAadhaar portal. For a nominal fee of just Rs 50, you can update several important details on your Aadhaar card.

It is essential to be aware of the limitations imposed on updating information in your Aadhaar card. The name on the card can be changed twice during an individual's lifetime, while the date of birth and gender can only be modified once.

Simple steps for Aadhaar update on the myAadhaar portal:

1. Begin by visiting the myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in website.

2. Login to your account and select the desired option for updating your Name, Gender, Date of Birth, or Address.

3. Click on the "Update Aadhaar" button.

4. Next, proceed with the Aadhaar update by selecting the option to update your address or other details.

5. Upload the necessary scanned copies of the required documents and provide the demographic data information.

6. Make the payment for the update process, and you will receive a reference number. Keep this number handy, as it will help you track the status of your update request.

If you intend to change or update your address on the Aadhaar card, a minimal fee of Rs 50 will be charged. Once the payment is made, complete the required information and undergo the verification process. Following successful verification, your address will be updated in your Aadhaar card.

While uploading your Aadhaar card details, ensure that you possess the necessary documents pertaining to your address and name. Inaccurate or erroneous information in these documents may lead to the rejection of your Aadhaar card update request.

With the streamlined process and user-friendly myAadhaar portal, updating your Aadhaar card has become simpler than ever before. Stay up to date and ensure the accuracy of your Aadhaar details to smoothly carry out various government and private transactions.

Read more: From HDFC to ICICI, streamline tasks with WhatsApp services, save these numbers