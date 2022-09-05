Aadhaar card update: How to check you bank balance using Aadhaar card, step-by-step guide

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
Aadhar card update: How to check you bank balance using Aadhaar card, step-by-step guide
Indian citizens may now use their Aadhaar card to check their bank balance. It is a 12-digit number provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), and it is additionally connected to your biometric data, such as fingerprint and iris scan images.
Due to this relationship, Indian residents can check the balance of their bank accounts that are connected to their Aadhaar numbers online without having the inconvenience of going to a branch.
By using their Aadhaar numbers, citizens can now check the balance of their bank accounts without logging into their bank's website.
Here is a step-by-step tutorial for utilising an Aadhaar card to check your account balance.
- From your registered cellphone number, dial *99*99*1#.
- Input your 12-digit Aadhaar number
- Then enter it once again to verify it. A flash notification with the bank balance will appear on your screen. The UIDAI itself will have issued the flash SMS.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is getting ready to offer doorstep services like updating other information, linking your phone number to your Aadhaar, etc. As a result, you won't need to go to the Aadhaar Seva Kendra to use these services.