Aadhaar card update: Deadline nearby to update these documents online for free, check step-by-step guide

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed Indians to update their documents on their Aadhaar card online for free. The UIDAI made the decision in March as part of the Digital India project and is inviting locals to take advantage of the free document update feature on the myAadhaar portal.

UIDAI’s free service is available from March 15, 2023, to June 14, 2023.

Residents to note that this service is exclusively free on the myAadhaar platform and will continue to cost Rs 50 at actual Aadhaar centres, just like it did before.

To improve the ease of living, better service delivery and enhances the authentication success rate, UIDAI has been urging citizens to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic information, particularly if Aadhaar was issued more than ten years ago and was never updated.

Step-by-step guide on how to update documents on Aadhaar card online for free: