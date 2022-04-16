Aadhaar Card update: Check steps to change photograph on Aadhaar Card at uidai.gov.in

Aadhaar card has become a very important document these days. Its use has become essential for availing various other services including banking, vehicle registration and insurance policies. Aadhaar card contains authenticated information of your biometrics and important personal information is recorded.
UIDAI has opened its online portal, which helps individuals update their personal information mentioned on the Aadhaar card online.
Also Read: Here’s how you can travel in train without a ticket
In case you wish to make any changes to your Aadhaar card, you have to reach the UIDAI. You can update information regarding name, address, mobile number, photograph, and email id with the help of UIDAI.
Many of us do not like our current photo on Aadhaar card. If you also want to update a smarter photograph to your formerly made Aadhaar card, read the steps mentioned below –
Steps to change the Aadhaar Card Photo:
Also Read: Here's how to earn Rs 50,000 pension on retirement
It is important to note that this update may take up to 90 days. You have to visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to get your photo clicked for the Aadhaar card. If you want to get the best picture on your Aadhaar card, make sure you go well-prepared. This way you will be able to make the most of this facility by the UIDAI.