Know how many SIM cards are issued on your Aadhaar card, check easy steps to find out

Aadhaar card update: You can also report an unknown number registered on your Aadhaar card.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 09:22 AM IST

Aadhaar has become one of the crucial documents in our lives. It is required while opening a bank account or getting a wifi connection or for other purposes. As it is required for almost every purpose, it might get misused and it might not come to our knowledge ever.

So, to find out if someone used your Aadhaar card to get a SIM card, the government launched a portal. With the help of this, you will be able to check how many sims are registered in your name and how many are still active. 

The Department of Telecommunication has launched a portal named TAFCOP (Telecom Analytics for Fraud management and Consumer Protection) wherein you can easily find out how many mobiles are registered in your name.

In 2018, the department had increased the number of mobile connections per person to 18. It includes 9 SIMs for general mobile usage and the rest 9 for M2M (Machine to Machine) communications

Here's how to find out active SIM cards issued against your Aadhaar card:

Step 1:  Go to tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in 
Step 2:  Enter your mobile number and click on 'Request OTP'
Step 3: It will lead you to the OTP panel
Step 4: Enter the OTP and then click on 'Validate'
Step 5: Now you can see mobile numbers/SIM cards issued against your Aadhaar

You can also report an unknown number in the list, just click on the left check box and report that number. You should also connect with the telecom service provider to get the number discontinued.

