Aadhaar card, PAN card on WhatsApp: Step-by-step guide to download

A couple of years ago, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) introduced DigiLocker, an online digitalization service. A driving license, vehicle registration, and academic transcripts, among other authentic documents and certificates, are accessible through DigiLocker in digital form directly from the original issuers.

Aadhaar holders have access to a special DigiLocker website and app, but WhatsApp also offers its services.

Through the MyGov Helpdesk WhatsApp chatbot, people can easily download their documents from DigiLocker, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card. Through MyGov Helpdesk chatbot, you can easily download your official documents in a few simple steps.

First of all, you should save 9013151515 mobile number in your phone as MyGov. Then open WhatsApp and go to the option of New Chat. Here you have to open the chat window with MyGov. You should create a Digi locker account if you don't already have one.

Step: 1 Type "Namaste" or "Hello" and click the send button.

Step 2: You will be prompted by the MyGov HelpDesk chatbot to select either the "Digilocker Services" or the "CO-WIN Services" option.

Step 3: Select Digilocker services from the menu. If you have a Digilocker account, the MyGov HelpDesk chatbot will inquire about it. If so, select "Yes" from the menu. If not, choose NO from the menu.

Step 4: To integrate and authenticate your DigiLocker account, the chatbot will now request your 12-digit Aadhaar number. Enter a 12-digit Aadhaar number and select "Send" from the menu.

Step 5: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 6: You may view a list of the documents associated with your DigiLocker account in the chatbot listings.

Step 7: To download, enter and send the document's listed number.

Step 8: A PDF version of your document will be shown in the chat box.

You can download several documents on WhatsApp. For this, you only have to select it from the options. You can download PAN Card, Driving License, Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC), Insurance Policy Document, Covid vaccine certificate on WhatsApp. Apart from this, you can also download CBSE Class X Marksheet and Passing Certificate and CBSE Class XII Marksheet.