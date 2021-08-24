Aadhaar card news: UIDAI removes THESE two services from website - Check details

From official documentation to seamless banking activity, having updated details on your Aadhaar card is vital. There are several services provided by UIDAI to change or update details like name, picture, address etc. in your Aadhaar card.

The authority regularly changes or updates these services to ensure smooth provision for users. In the most recent update, UIDAI has shut down two services linked to the Aadhaar card.

Address proof validation letter

Address validation letter is used to update your address in Aadhaar card. UIDAI has suspended the service until further notification. The option for Address Validation Letter has been removed from the UIDAI website.

This may come across as problematic for those who need to get their address updated on Aadhaar card, particularly in the case of people staying in rented accommodation. You will need another address proof in this case to get the change updated.

Order Aadhaar Reprint service

UIDAI has also closed the service of giving large paper prints of Aadhaar Card as has been the case since the beginning of the exercise. Now, only plastic Aadhaar Cards will be offered by UIDAI.

Users can order the PVC cards online or take a print out of the e-Aadhaar themselves, as UIDAI explained to one user on Twitter.