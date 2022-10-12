Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Aadhaar card news: UIDAI asks THESE people to update Aadhaar details

From mobile phone SIM cards to buying property or cars, the Aadhaar card is a must.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

Aadhaar card news: UIDAI asks THESE people to update Aadhaar details
Aadhaar (File)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged a specific chunk of Aadhaar cardholders to get their details updated. The agency that oversees the ambitious Aadhaar card project said those who got their Aadhaar card made 10 years ago and haven't updated the card must submit their documents again. 

The Aadhaar card uses biometric details like eye-scan, fingerprints, and photos to establish a person's identity. Over the last 12 years, the Aadhaar card number has emerged as the one-stop identification for people. This number is used in a host of government schemes and services. It is also used for all banking work along with the PAN card. The government has also made linking PAN and Aadhaar cards mandatory.

From mobile phone SIM cards to buying property or cars, the Aadhaar card is a must. It is also used in the making of any individual's passport. In the absence of an updated photo, or address, institutions can deny any scheme or service. 

Hence, it is imperative that the card is updated with the latest document.

The authority has accorded the facility of updating the card by paying a nominal fee. An individual can physically visit the authorized Aadhaar centers or make amends online. 

UIDAI is a constituional office. It was established under the Aadhaar Act of 2016.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha, Ram Setu, Cirkus: Upcoming movies of 2022 that can revive Bollywood
Raksha Bandhan 2022: From Dil Dhadakne Do to Sarbjit, Bollywood movies celebrating sibling relationship
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy, Dheeraj Dhoopar visit Ekta Kapoor's home for Ganpati Darshan
Chiranjeevi birthday: Viral photos of GodFather star with Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, others
Noida's Supertech Twin Towers razed to ground: Check before and after pics of historic demolition
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction gets 'Two Swords and Shield' symbol, day after Team Thackeray gets 'mashaal'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.