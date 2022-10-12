Aadhaar card news: UIDAI asks THESE people to update Aadhaar details

Aadhaar (File)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged a specific chunk of Aadhaar cardholders to get their details updated. The agency that oversees the ambitious Aadhaar card project said those who got their Aadhaar card made 10 years ago and haven't updated the card must submit their documents again.

The Aadhaar card uses biometric details like eye-scan, fingerprints, and photos to establish a person's identity. Over the last 12 years, the Aadhaar card number has emerged as the one-stop identification for people. This number is used in a host of government schemes and services. It is also used for all banking work along with the PAN card. The government has also made linking PAN and Aadhaar cards mandatory.

From mobile phone SIM cards to buying property or cars, the Aadhaar card is a must. It is also used in the making of any individual's passport. In the absence of an updated photo, or address, institutions can deny any scheme or service.

Hence, it is imperative that the card is updated with the latest document.

The authority has accorded the facility of updating the card by paying a nominal fee. An individual can physically visit the authorized Aadhaar centers or make amends online.

UIDAI is a constituional office. It was established under the Aadhaar Act of 2016.