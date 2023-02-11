Aadhaar card news: Step-by-step guide to change name or spelling on Aadhaar Card online

File photo

Aadhaar card is without doubt an important document for Indian citizens. UIDAI had launched the Aadhaar card in 2012 in order to provide a single unique identification number to each Indian citizen. The Aadhaar card includes information like name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, address, and photo.

Aadhaar card is now mandatory for availing different schemes of Central as well as state governments, including opening bank accounts, Public Distribution System (PDS), pensions, EPF withdrawal, etc. It is to be noted that an error in your Aadhaar card is not a good news for you as you will face issues while availing important facilities. It is therefore crucial to keep your personal information error-free on Aadhaar card.

Now, you can change name or correct spelling of your name on Aadhaar card online. Below is the step-by-step guide to change name or correct spelling online:

Step 1: Visit the Aadhaar portal at https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

Step 2: Click on ‘Login’ using registered mobile number and the OTP.

Step 3: Click on ‘Update Aadhaar online’ under ‘Service’ section.

Step 4: Select the ‘Edit name’ option and type the correct spelling.

Step 5: Click on submit button.

You will have to pay Rs 50 using debit/credit card or net banking which is non-refundable. Once you will pay the service fee, you will receive a service request number.