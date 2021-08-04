Aadhaar Card news: Step-by-step guide to change address in Aadhaar without proof

In absence of document proof, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has still allowed Aadhaar cardholders to update their address to make the process easier for them. Address where a user is presently residing, with the consent and authentication of the address verifier can now be updated by the Aadhaar cardholder.

Anyone from the family, relatives, friends, and landlord who is willing to let the user use their address as proof, can become an address verifier. These 4 steps will help you in changing the address on your Aadhaar card, in absence of address proof.

Step 1: Request initiative from resident’s side

Resident will have to Log in, with Resident will have to Log in, with Aadhaar number on the official website of UIDAI

• Verifier’s Aadhaar has to be entered

• SRN will be received

Step 2: Verifier needs to give consent for the update, through the link he/she receives on his/her mobile number

• After receiving, click to open the link

After that, log in with After that, log in with Aadhaar number or virtual ID

• Consent needs to be given now

Step 3: The request for which resident receives confirmation on mobile, needs to be submitted

• Now log in with SRN provided

• Preview your address now

• You can edit local language if required

• Submit your request

Step 4: Complete the process using secret code

• Resident will receive a letter with a secret code, via post

• You are required to login into the Online Address Update Portal

• Update your address with the help of a secret code

• Review new address before clicking on submit button

• Don’t forget to note URN for checking the further status

However, both the address verifier and resident should have an updated mobile number in Aadhaar. The request will be rejected or considered invalid if the address verifier misses giving consent within the given period. In this case, the resident will have to start the process again.