Aadhaar Card news: Step-by-step guide to change address in Aadhaar without proof

Anyone from the family, relatives, friends, and landlord who is willing to let the user use their address as proof, can become an address verifier.


Riddhima Kanetkar

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 4, 2021, 06:31 AM IST

In absence of document proof, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has still allowed Aadhaar cardholders to update their address to make the process easier for them. Address where a user is presently residing, with the consent and authentication of the address verifier can now be updated by the Aadhaar cardholder. 
 
Anyone from the family, relatives, friends, and landlord who is willing to let the user use their address as proof, can become an address verifier. These 4 steps will help you in changing the address on your Aadhaar card, in absence of address proof.
 
Step 1: Request initiative from resident’s side
 
Resident will have to Log in, with Aadhaar number on the official website of UIDAI
Verifier’s Aadhaar has to be entered
SRN will be received 
 
Step 2: Verifier needs to give consent for the update, through the link he/she receives on his/her mobile number
 
After receiving, click to open the link
After that, log in with Aadhaar number or virtual ID
Consent needs to be given now
 
Step 3: The request for which resident receives confirmation on mobile, needs to be submitted
 
Now log in with SRN provided
Preview your address now
You can edit local language if required
Submit your request
 
Step 4: Complete the process using secret code
 
Resident will receive a letter with a secret code, via post
You are required to login into the Online Address Update Portal
Update your address with the help of a secret code
Review new address before clicking on submit button
Don’t forget to note URN for checking the further status
 
However, both the address verifier and resident should have an updated mobile number in Aadhaar. The request will be rejected or considered invalid if the address verifier misses giving consent within the given period. In this case, the resident will have to start the process again.