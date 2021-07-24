Aadhaar Card news: Step-by-step guide to apply for your children's Aadhaar card sitting at home

Did you know you can get an Aadhaar card for your child/children too? With the introduction of the Baal Aadhaar card for kids, every Indian citizen, regardless of age, can get a 12-digit identification code.

On Friday, Aadhaar cards for children who are five years of age has seen a change. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) posted a tweet on Friday through their official Twitter account where they introduced all these changes.

The new change introduces a blue colour Baal Aadhaar card for children under children below the age of 5. UIDAI also said that children must have their biometric updated.

The card has biometric and demographic data that is collected and issued free of charge for the children.

How can one apply for Baal Aadhaar Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI - https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the Aadhar Card registration link.

Step 3: Enter all the credentials including the name of the child, parent's phone number, e-mail address, etc.

Step 4: Fill in all the demographic information such as a residential address, locality, district, state, etc.

Step 5: Proceed further and click on the fixed appointment tab. Schedule the date of registration for the Aadhar card.

The applicant can choose the nearest enrollment center to proceed further with the enrollment process.

Documents required to apply for Baal Aadhaar Card

While applying for Baal Aadhaar, you will need the child's birth certificate.School ID or photo ID from a recognised educational institution) is also considered as proof.

Baal Aadhaar card is linked with any one of the parent's Aadhaar cards, therefore, it is crucial to submit a 12-digit Aadhaar number that belongs to either one of the parents.