Aadhaar card news: Follow these steps to retrieve your lost Aadhaar online and offline

Aadhaar Card is one of the most important documents that a person has on him. Your Aadhaar card not only is attached to your bank accounts, vehicles, insurance policies, but it is also a mandatory document to avail several government schemes.

That is why a person needs to carry their Aadhaar card with them. But, what happens when you lose it? Today, we will tell you different ways in which you can retrieve your lost Aadhaar card. The Aadhaar issuing authority, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has given a simple step-by-step process that anyone can follow.

How to retrieve your Aadhaar card (Online)

Step 1: Go to the official UIDAI website and log in

Step 2: Click on the tab 'My Aadhaar' in the drop-down menu, under the 'Aadhaar Services' section.

Step 3: Out of the two options that come next, choose 'Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID' option

Step 4: You will again see two options - One is to retrieve 'Adhaar No (UID)' and the other is to retrieve 'Enrolment ID (EID)'. Choose one.

Step 5: Fill in all the relevant information for your Aadhaar

Step 6: Fill in the Captcha information for verification and click on 'Send OTP'

Step 7: Insert OTP and enter and verify yourself once more

Step 8: Simply use the information you get and download your e-Aadhaar copy from the UIDAI website.

How to retrieve your Aadhaar card (Offline)

Step 1: Visit the closest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre

Step 2: Provide the Aadhaar Enrolment Officer with your demographic details, verify them with your Biometrics as well

Step 3: After you receive your official Aadhaar number, you can get your e-Aadhaar at the Enrolment Centre after paying charges.