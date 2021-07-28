Aadhaar Card news: Birth certificate no longer necessary for Baal Aadhaar card - check UIDAI's new update

There is big news related to the Aadhaar card. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday said a child's birth certificate or a discharge slip from the hospital and the Aadhaar of one of the parents are sufficient in order to enroll the child for a Baal Aadhaar.

So, if parents don't want to wait for the birth certificate, they can use the discharge certificate from the hospital along with Aadhaar of any one of the parents and apply for Baal Aadhaar card of their newly born baby.

Aadhaar card rules changed

Baal Aadhaar is a blue coloured variant of Aadhaar card, which is issued for children below 5 years of age. Now, under the new rule, no biometric details will be required for children below five years of age. The requirement of biometric has been done away with. However, when a child reaches the age of five, a mandatory biometric update is required.

"In #Aadhaar, fingerprints and iris scans are not captured while enrolling the children below 5 years of age, only a photograph is taken. Once the child attains the age of 5, biometrics need to be updated mandatorily," UIDAI tweeted.

Required documents

Required documents include passport, PAN card, voter ID, driving license, NREGA job card, etc. Documents that can be used as proof of address include passport, bank statement/ passbook, post office account statement, ration card etc. UIDAI said that if the child is an NRI, then a valid Indian passport of the child is mandatory as Proof of Identity (PoI).

How can one apply for Baal Aadhaar Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI - https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the Aadhar Card registration link.

Step 3: Enter all the credentials including the name of the child, parent's phone number, e-mail address, etc.

Step 4: Fill in all the demographic information such as a residential address, locality, district, state, etc.

Step 5: Proceed further and click on the fixed appointment tab. Schedule the date of registration for the Aadhar card.

Enrollment process

The applicant can choose the nearest enrollment center to proceed further with the enrollment process.

Carry the required documents like Proof of Identity (POI), Proof of Address (POA), Proof of Relationship (POR) and Date of Birth (DOB) documents at the enrollment center. Get all the documents checked by the Aadhaar officer present at the center.

Biometric data will be taken if your child is above five years of age. But for children below five years of age, biometric data will not be required, only demographic data and facial recognition will be required.

Baal Aadhaar in 90 days

After this process, parents will get an acknowledgment number to track the process of their application. An SMS will be received on the registered mobile number within 60 days. After the completion of the enrolment process, you will receive the Baal Aadhaar card within 90 days.