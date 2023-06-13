Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Aadhaar Card: Last chance to update Aadhaar for free! Deadline approaching soon

Free Aadhaar card updates available until June 14, charges apply thereafter.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Aadhaar Card: Last chance to update Aadhaar for free! Deadline approaching soon
Aadhaar Card: Last chance to update Aadhaar for free! Deadline approaching soon

Aadhaar card update: The government on March 15, 2023 had announced that updating your Aadhaar card would be free of charge until June, 14 2023. It was recommended for individuals whose Aadhaar card is 10 years old to update their information. It is crucial to keep your address, name, and other details up to date in your Aadhaar card. You only have until tomorrow to update your Aadhaar card without any charges.

Aadhaar card updates online are quick and cost-free, as of now. UIDAI claims that maintaining accurate demographic information is crucial for maintaining the validity of your Aadhaar card. It is advised to update your identity proof and address online if your Aadhaar card hasn't been updated in the last ten years. Visit the official website at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and upload the necessary information to take advantage of the free update service.Post-deadline charges for Aadhaar Card update:

After the deadline, the UIDAI has stated that Aadhaar card updates can only be made through the myAadhaar portal. However, updating your Aadhaar card after the deadline will incur a fee of Rs 50.

How to upload address proof for free?

To update your address proof for free, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

2. Login to your account and select the options for Name, Gender, Date of Birth, and Aadhaar Update.

3. Choose the option for Aadhaar card update online.

4. Proceed to select and update your address details.

5. Scan and upload the required demographic information.

6. Save the generated service request number for future reference. You will receive a confirmation message once the process is complete.

Ensure the accuracy of your Aadhaar card by taking advantage of this free update service before the deadline. Stay up to date and maintain the integrity of your Aadhaar card information.

Read more: DigiYatra at Delhi Airport now app-free for passengers, here's how it worksDigiYatra at Delhi Airport now app-free for passengers, here's how it works

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash
Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi Ring Metro to add 8 stops, passengers from Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad to benefit, check list of stations
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.