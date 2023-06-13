Aadhaar Card: Last chance to update Aadhaar for free! Deadline approaching soon

Aadhaar card update: The government on March 15, 2023 had announced that updating your Aadhaar card would be free of charge until June, 14 2023. It was recommended for individuals whose Aadhaar card is 10 years old to update their information. It is crucial to keep your address, name, and other details up to date in your Aadhaar card. You only have until tomorrow to update your Aadhaar card without any charges.

Aadhaar card updates online are quick and cost-free, as of now. UIDAI claims that maintaining accurate demographic information is crucial for maintaining the validity of your Aadhaar card. It is advised to update your identity proof and address online if your Aadhaar card hasn't been updated in the last ten years. Visit the official website at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and upload the necessary information to take advantage of the free update service.Post-deadline charges for Aadhaar Card update:

After the deadline, the UIDAI has stated that Aadhaar card updates can only be made through the myAadhaar portal. However, updating your Aadhaar card after the deadline will incur a fee of Rs 50.

How to upload address proof for free?

To update your address proof for free, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

2. Login to your account and select the options for Name, Gender, Date of Birth, and Aadhaar Update.

3. Choose the option for Aadhaar card update online.

4. Proceed to select and update your address details.

5. Scan and upload the required demographic information.

6. Save the generated service request number for future reference. You will receive a confirmation message once the process is complete.

Ensure the accuracy of your Aadhaar card by taking advantage of this free update service before the deadline. Stay up to date and maintain the integrity of your Aadhaar card information.

