Aadhaar card: Here’s how much it costs to change address on Aadhaar card

Aadhaar has grown to be a crucial identity document in the modern era. Without it, it is difficult to complete any financial tasks. Aadhaar is necessary for everything, from opening a bank account to participating in any government programme. Each person in the nation only receives an Aadhaar card once in their lifetime. Citizens are given Aadhaar numbers by UIDAI.

Also Read: IRCTC-SBI Credit Card Premier: Discount on air tickets, free 'insurance' of Rs 50 lakh) Sometimes, inaccurate information about us is printed. Being printed ensures that only inaccurate data will be kept in the Aadhaar database. In this case, UIDAI offers the option to update or improve it. It's simple to update your Aadhaar with your current name and address. (

You can quickly amend your demographic information (name, address, date of birth, gender, cellphone, and email) by paying a cost of Rs 50, according to UIDAI. The cost of the biometric upgrade is Rs 100. You can file a complaint if you are charged more by clicking the link - https://resident.uidai.gov.in/file-complaint

The name and address updates can also be made online, but the biometric updates require a trip to the local Aadhaar centre. Every citizen must update their Aadhaar number after getting it for ten years under the new regulation.

How to update your address online on aadhaar card:

Go to the Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal and click on the option 'Proceed to Update Address.’ Log in with your registered mobile number, Aadhaar number, and OTP. Click on 'Proceed to update address'. Log in by entering the OTP. After choosing the "Update New Address Proof" option, enter the new address. After this, select the documents to be submitted as address proof. Click the "Submit" button after uploading the scanned copy of the address verification. A 14-digit Update Request Number will be produced if the Aadhaar update request is approved.

Time limit to change address