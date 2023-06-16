Aadhaar card: Deadline to update documents for free extended till September 14, check details

Aadhaar card: The central government has announced an extension of the deadline for free Aadhaar card updates. Initially set until June 14, 2023, the deadline has now been extended, allowing users three more months to update their Aadhaar card information. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has specified that users can upload their identity and address proofs by September 14.

Updating Aadhaar card on the UIDAI portal: To ensure the accuracy of your Aadhaar card information, you can update your demographic details on the UIDAI portal free of charge. Simply visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and follow these steps:

1. Log in to the Aadhaar website, myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

2. Select the Name/Gender/Date of Birth and Address option.

3. Choose the Aadhaar Update option.

4. Click on the option to update your address or other information.

5. Upload the scanned copies of the required documents and demographic data.

6. Proceed to payment and make the necessary payment of Rs 25 if updating at a CSC center.

7. Make a note of the generated number for future reference and status checking.

Tracking Aadhaar update status: After submitting a request to change your address on the Aadhaar card, you will receive a URN (Update Request Number). The URN number will be displayed on your screen and sent via SMS to your registered mobile number. To track the status of your Aadhaar card update, visit https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/checkSSUPStatus/checkupdatestatus.

