Aadhaar card biometrics lock and unlock on www.uidai.gov.in: Step-by-step guide

Aadhaar (File)

Aadhaar cards these days have become a necessity. From buying cars to houses or investing money, Aadhaar cards are mandatory. These cards also contain a lot of confidential information like name, address, date of birth, and biometric scans. To maintain confidentiality, Aadhaar authorities give people a great option -- locking and unlocking their Aadhaar details.

It is very important to lock your Aadhaar card details if you don't want them misused. The unique Identification Authority of India gives people two options. A person can unlock the Aadhaar whenever she feels to unlock it. If locked, people can't really use their Aadhaar cards. Even the person who has locked can't use the Aadhaar card until unlocked.

Here's how to lock and unlock Aadhaar cards. Step-by-step guide.

Login to www.uidai.gov.in. Select My Aadhaar and then click on Aadhaar services. After this step, click on Lock/Unlock Biometrics.

You will have to punch in your 12-digit Aadhaar number and OTP.

After this, the option to lock and unlock Aadhaar biometrics will open for you.

You can choose either the lock option or the unlock option.