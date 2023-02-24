Aadhaar Card Alert: UIDAI issues cautionary notice; if you received this message, find out the truth

The Aadhaar card has become an essential document for accessing government schemes and services, as it contains important information, including biometric data. However, this also makes it susceptible to fraudulent activities. To address such concerns, the UIDAI periodically issues alerts and guidelines related to Aadhaar.

Recently, a message claiming to be from UIDAI has gone viral on social media, warning Aadhaar card users not to share their Aadhaar-related information with anyone or provide a copy of their Aadhaar card to avail government schemes. The message claims that the Central Government has issued an advisory to prevent Aadhaar misuse.

UIDAI has clarified that the message is completely fake, and no such circular has been issued by the government. The link to UIDAI mentioned in the message is also incorrect. To get reliable information about Aadhaar, users should always visit the official website; uidai.gov.in.

The UIDAI constantly urges people to safeguard their Aadhaar details and not share them with unauthorized entities. They also provide guidelines on how to secure personal information and prevent fraud. Users should be cautious of messages or emails claiming to be from UIDAI and verify the authenticity of such messages before acting on them.

The viral message claiming to be from UIDAI warning Aadhaar cardholders not to share their information is a hoax. The government has not issued any such advisory, and users should rely on official sources such as uidai.gov.in for accurate information on Aadhaar-related matters. It is crucial to be vigilant about protecting personal information and preventing fraud.

Read more: PFRDA makes KYC mandatory for NPS withdrawal and annuity from April 1, check procedure and documents required