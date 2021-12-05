Aadhaar Card Alert! Avoid financial fraud by following these steps

Over the years, the Aadhaar card has become one of the most important documents. The Aadhaar card was initially introduced as an identification document but over the years it has become an integral part of all transactions that take place - governmental and non-governmental work.

The issuing body of the Aadhaar card, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), constantly launches services for the citizens of India to have better access to the Aadhaar card and its protection.

In times of digital transactions, many have tried to access the PAN and Aadhaar information of an individual and tried to use it illegally without the owner's knowledge.

To avoid such scams and fraud and to safeguard individuals information you can follow these things:

- Never disclose your PAn and Aadhaar information.

- Never forget a copy of your PAN or Aadhaar with anyone

- Never hand out your Aadhaar and PAN card number to an unknown or known person

- Any OTP sent to your phone regarding Aadhaar or PAN should not be shared anywhere or with anyone.