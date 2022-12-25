Aadhaar alert: UIDAI wants THESE Aadhaar card holders to update their information, know details

Important Aadhaar update issued by UIDAI (File photo)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued an important guideline for several Aadhaar card holders, and they must adhere to the same as soon as possible if they want their official IDs to still be held as valid.

As per its latest guidelines, the UIDAI has asked all Aadhaar holders, who were issued unique identities 10 years back and have not updated their information since, to revise their information in the official UIDAI database by presenting their up-to-date documents.

UIDAI said that all Aadhaar holders need to update their unique ID records by uploading supportive documents, which contain their identity and address proof. The updating of the Aadhaar card can be done online by visiting the myAadhaar portal or offline by visiting your nearest Aadhaar centre.

The statement issued by UIDAI reads, “Residents who had got their Aadhaar issued 10 years back, and have never updated after that in these years, such Aadhaar number holders are encouraged to get their documents updated.”

The Ministry of Electronics and IT further said in a statement, “Keeping the documents in Aadhaar updated helps in ease of living, better service delivery, and enables accurate authentication. UIDAI has always encouraged residents to keep their documents updated, and the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) (Tenth Amendment) Regulations 2022 notified on November 09, 2022, was another step in that direction.”

Check steps to update the address on your Aadhaar card online –

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI, uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the My Aadhaar option, click on 'Update Demographics Data and Check status'.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the myAadhaar portal. Login using your details.

Step 4: Select the option ‘Update Aadhaar Online’.

Step 5: Upload your address/ ID proof and update the required information on your Aadhaar card.

Step 6: Click on Submit and wait for the request to be processed.

Updating the Aadhaar Card online will require a fee of Rs 50 at the time of the process and the status of your request will be notified on your registered mobile number.

