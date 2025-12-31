8th Pay Commission: Will your salary increase from January 1, 2026? Know here

According to the rule, the arrears of employees and pensioners will be accumulated from 1 January 2026 until the 8th Pay Commission salary hike is announced.

8th Pay Commission news: Lakhs of central government employees and pensioners are expecting a salary hike as the 8th Pay Commission is slated to take effect from January 1, 2026. However, there will be no immediate increase in monthly salary from the new year, January 2026. As of now, it is not specified when the 8th Pay Commission salary hike will come into effect, as the CPC has not yet announced its recommendations.

The Union Cabinet has already approved the 8th Pay Commission, and the members of the Central Pay Commission (CPC) have also been announced. Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai. Pankaj Jain, an IAS officer, has been appointed as the member-secretary, and Pulak Ghosh, professor at IIM Bengaluru, has joined as a part-time member.

8th Pay Commission: When will your salary increase?

With the 8th Pay Commission members announced, employees are now expecting a salary hike soon. However, the actual revision in pay will come only after the 8th Pay Commission submits its recommendations and the Union Cabinet approves them, which is expected after May 2027.

"Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026," the Cabinet had said in its October notification while announcing the Terms of Reference.

However, the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission have not come in yet. This means that your salary will not increase from 1 January. But according to the rule, the arrears of employees and pensioners will be accumulated from 1 January 2026 until the 8th Pay Commission salary hike is announced.

8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike is expected?

"The government’s anticipated revision to increase the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 to Rs 50,000 per month and, on the other hand, raise the highest pay grade to around Rs 1 crore gross salary annually marks a significant advancement in public sector compensation, bringing it more in line with recent private sector trends and following previous CPC fitment factor trends," says Prof. Rajnish Kler, economist and faculty at Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University, Live Mint reported.