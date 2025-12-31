8th Pay Commission: Will your salary increase from January 1, 2026? Know here

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025

Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 32,679 posts released at upprpb; get direct LINK to apply here

Sant: Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts' inspiration, spiritual Guru Neem Karoli Baba gets 7-part series

Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot greenfield corridor in Maharashtra approved; check project cost, distance and more

From Mumbai to Adelaide: Viral BBL star Jerrssis Wadia receives message from Hardik Pandya as shared history emerges

Karnataka govt makes arrangements for ‘heavily drunk’, safety this New Year’s Eve celebrations, check details

Happy New Year: New Zealand rings in 2026 with fireworks, Watch video

Happy New Year 2026: Kiribati becomes the first country to enter 2026; know where it is located

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025

Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major

Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws

Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; DC's Annabel Suth

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava, made profit of...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore

From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026

From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025

From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

8th Pay Commission: Will your salary increase from January 1, 2026? Know here

According to the rule, the arrears of employees and pensioners will be accumulated from 1 January 2026 until the 8th Pay Commission salary hike is announced.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 04:02 PM IST

8th Pay Commission: Will your salary increase from January 1, 2026? Know here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

8th Pay Commission news: Lakhs of central government employees and pensioners are expecting a salary hike as the 8th Pay Commission is slated to take effect from January 1, 2026. However, there will be no immediate increase in monthly salary from the new year, January 2026. As of now, it is not specified when the 8th Pay Commission salary hike will come into effect, as the CPC has not yet announced its recommendations.

The Union Cabinet has already approved the 8th Pay Commission, and the members of the Central Pay Commission (CPC) have also been announced. Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai. Pankaj Jain, an IAS officer, has been appointed as the member-secretary, and Pulak Ghosh, professor at IIM Bengaluru, has joined as a part-time member.

8th Pay Commission: When will your salary increase?

With the 8th Pay Commission members announced, employees are now expecting a salary hike soon. However, the actual revision in pay will come only after the 8th Pay Commission submits its recommendations and the Union Cabinet approves them, which is expected after May 2027. 

"Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026," the Cabinet had said in its October notification while announcing the Terms of Reference. 

However, the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission have not come in yet. This means that your salary will not increase from 1 January. But according to the rule, the arrears of employees and pensioners will be accumulated from 1 January 2026 until the 8th Pay Commission salary hike is announced.

8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike is expected?

"The government’s anticipated revision to increase the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 to Rs 50,000 per month and, on the other hand, raise the highest pay grade to around Rs 1 crore gross salary annually marks a significant advancement in public sector compensation, bringing it more in line with recent private sector trends and following previous CPC fitment factor trends," says Prof. Rajnish Kler, economist and faculty at Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University, Live Mint reported.

READ | 8th Pay Commission Update: Who will get the maximum salary hike after January 1, 2026?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025
Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major
Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws
Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; DC's Annabel Suth
Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...
Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava, made profit of...
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 32,679 posts released at upprpb; get direct LINK to apply here
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 32,679 posts released at
Sant: Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts' inspiration, spiritual Guru Neem Karoli Baba gets 7-part series
Sant: Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts' inspiration, spiritual Guru Neem Karoli Baba
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singa
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement