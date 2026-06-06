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8th Pay Commission: Will India bring back OPS? Pension debate heats up amid talks

The 8th Pay Commission has reignited the debate over the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) versus the National Pension System (NPS). Employee unions are demanding a return to OPS, citing financial security, while experts warn that a full rollback may be difficult due to fiscal and market constraints.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 11:37 AM IST

8th Pay Commission: Will India bring back OPS? Pension debate heats up amid talks
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The long-standing debate over pension reform in India has regained momentum, with employee unions once again pushing for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in place of the National Pension System (NPS). The issue has returned to focus amid discussions surrounding the 8th Central Pay Commission, even as union representatives acknowledge that a full reversal to OPS may not be feasible.

What the old pension scheme offers

The Old Pension Scheme is a government-backed retirement system that provides employees with a guaranteed lifelong pension after retirement. Under this structure, pensioners receive a fixed monthly amount based on their last drawn salary, along with regular Dearness Allowance adjustments to offset inflation.

Supporters of OPS argue that it ensures financial security in retirement by offering predictable income, unlike market-linked systems. Typically, retired employees under OPS receive around 50% of their last basic pay plus DA benefits.

Union push for pension security

Employee associations, including the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF), have reiterated their demand for a return to OPS, describing it as a more stable and socially secure retirement model.

They argue that the current NPS framework exposes employees to uncertainty, as pension benefits depend on the performance of accumulated investments. According to union submissions, some retirees under NPS have reportedly received monthly payouts as low as Rs 200 to Rs 2,000 in certain cases, particularly among those who joined government service later in their careers.

Why is a complete shift difficult

Despite growing demands, replacing NPS entirely presents major financial and administrative hurdles. Over nearly two decades, the system has accumulated contributions worth more than Rs 16.5 lakh crore.

These funds are invested across financial institutions such as LIC, SBI, UTI and other market-linked entities. Experts warn that dismantling the system could disrupt financial markets, reduce liquidity, and create large-scale complications in fund management.

Officials also note that a sudden withdrawal of such a large corpus could affect investment stability and long-term economic planning.

8th Pay Commission and wider impact

The debate is unfolding alongside the ongoing work of the 8th Central Pay Commission, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. The commission includes senior members from the civil services and academic institutions and has been in operation for over six months since its formation in November 2025.

Its recommendations are expected to impact nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, as well as around 65 lakh pensioners across the country, making pension policy a key area of national interest.

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