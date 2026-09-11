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8th Pay Commission: Why do Chennai GPO pensioners demand restoration of Old Pension Scheme? Will government do it?

The 8th Pay Commission meetings in Chennai concluded with key demands from the Chennai GPO Pensioners Forum, including the revival of the Old Pension Scheme, higher pensions, family pensions, fixing commutation recovery, revising MACP, and better allowances.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 12:24 PM IST

8th Pay Commission: Why do Chennai GPO pensioners demand restoration of Old Pension Scheme? Will government do it?
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The 8th Pay Commission Chennai meetings concluded with a long list of asks. One group stood out: the Chennai GPO Pensioners Forum. Their demands were sharp and specific. The five big demands are: Bring back the Old Pension Scheme. This is not a new demand. Pensioners across the country have been pushing for it for years. The forum made it their top priority in Chennai.

Raise pension and family pension. Retired employees want more financial cushion. So do their families. The forum asked the Commission to enhance both. Fix the commutation recovery mess. Many pensioners take a lump sum by commuting part of their pension. The rules around recovering that amount are unclear. The forum wants clarity and relief.

MACP revision, allowances and social security on table

Revise MACP benefits. The Modified Assured Career Progression scheme needs an update, they said. Postal employees, in particular, want better career progression and improved pay scales.

Better allowances, leave, and social security. The forum also pushed for improved allowances and leave rules, plus stronger social security cover for both pensioners and serving employees.

Pension was not the only topic on the table. Representatives also asked for a permanent wage-revision mechanism, so pay does not have to wait a decade for the next Commission. They want a minimum wage of Rs 68,000. And they asked for running scales to sit alongside the existing pay matrix.

Career progression came up too. So did the specific needs of women employees and persons with disabilities.

What happens next: legal view on demands

The 8th Pay Commission will decide the future of pay and pensions for lakhs of central government employees and retirees. Its report will shape take-home pension, family pension, and career growth for years to come. But nothing is final yet. These are demands, not decisions.

On protecting existing retirees, Amrita Tonk, Partner at CMS INDUSLAW, said pension and gratuity are deferred emoluments earned for services already rendered. Any recommendation that freezes or reduces benefits for pre-2026 retirees risks being seen as unilateral variation of accrued entitlements.

On OROP for civilian staff, she flagged that unlike armed forces, civil service careers vary by department, cadre and recruitment year, so a uniform OROP formula could create new inequities.

The Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was set up on 3 November 2025. It has 18 months to submit its final report and is now expected to table its findings before the government sometime in May-June 2027. Its next stop is Chandigarh, on September 16, 17 and 18.

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