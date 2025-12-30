8th Pay Commission Update: Who will get the maximum salary hike after January 1, 2026?

The 8th Pay Commission salary hike will be decided on the basis of the fitment factor.

8th Pay Commission news: The new year is just around the corner. With the beginning of 2026, lakhs of central government employees are hoping for a salary hike after the 8th Pay Commission comes into effect from 1 January. The validity of the current CPC, the 7th Pay Commission, will expire on 31 December 2025. From 1 January 2026, the yet-to-be-announced provisions of the 8th Pay Commission will take effect.

Now, the biggest discussions about the 8th Pay Commission are regarding salary hikes and the fitment factor, based on which the payment will be decided for central government employees and pensioners. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor is 2.57.

8th Pay Commission salary hike

As of now, there is no clarity on when the 8th Pay Commission salary hike will be announced. "The government may announce this revision sooner than usual to address concerns about the complex arrear’s calculation process," said Prof. Rajnish Kler, economist and professor at Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University, Live Mint reported.

8th Pay Commission salary hike: How will it be decided?

The 8th Pay Commission salary hike will be decided on the basis of the fitment factor. The members of the CPC will suggest the fitment factor, which is the multiplier that the new CPC uses to calculate the new basic pay. The 8th Pay Commission will take into account several factors, including inflation, to determine the fitment factor.

How much salary hike is expected after the 8th Pay Commission is enacted?

The basic salary of all employees and pensioners is expected to increase substantially. It is expected to differ from employee to employee depending on their pay level. Accordingly, Level 18 government employees, which include top officials such as the Cabinet Secretary, will see the most 8th Pay Commission salary hike.

Basic salary if the fitment factor is kept at 2.15