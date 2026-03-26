8th Pay Commission update: Govt clarifies timeline; why your salary hike, arrears still be delayed?
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH opener in jeopardy? Bengaluru venue still 'construction site' days before kickoff
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs kanya pujan on Durga Ashtami, says, 'worshipping daughters filled my heart'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Lions Eye Centre in Shalimar Bagh, says Rs 12,645 crore allocated for healthcare
Who was Alireza Tansigiri? Why did Israel-US kill him? Who will replace IRGC Commander?
Viral video: When Rekha rushed to hug Jaya Bachchan after Amitabh Bachchan won big
IPL 2026: Karnataka MLA accuses KSCA of black marketing, demands 5 tickets for each legislator citing their ‘VIP’ status
Research shows that Giving is an excellent way to achieve lasting happiness!
BCCI announces IPL 2026 second-phase schedule; Sunrisers Hyderabad to host Rajasthan Royals on April 13
'Next year will be someone else': Mumbai Indians urged not to repeat Rohit Sharma episode with Hardik Pandya amid SKY captaincy talk
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Central government has finally provided some clarity over the timelines and process in a big relief for its employees and pensioners who have been waiting for the updates regarding the 8th Pay Commission.
The Central government has finally provided some clarity over the timelines and process in a big relief for its employees and pensioners who have been waiting for the updates regarding the 8th Pay Commission. Amid the latest clarity, some serious questions on salary hikes and others remain unanswered.
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has clarified that the government formally set up the 8th Central Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. He gave the statement in a written reply in the Parliament. He further said that the Commission has been given an 18 months window to submit its recommendations on salaries, allowances and pensions of central government employees.
This suggests that the Commission will be able to take decisions on certain matters by mid-2027, which will help the government to take a final call on implementation.
“The Government has notified Resolution dated 03.11.2025 for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), along with appointment of the Chairperson and Members, that will make its recommendations on various issues viz. Pay, Allowances, Pension, etc. of the Central Government employees within 18 months of its constitution,” he said.
Pankaj Chaudhary also said that the government has clarified that the financial consequences will only be known after the government takes a final call on the recommendations and accepts them.
Significantly, the Commission is constantly asking for feedback from a wide range of stakeholders. For this, a long questionnaire has been released on the MyGov portal, asking for responses from ministries, state governments, employees, pensioners, unions, and even individuals. The government has announced the deadline for submissions to be March 31, 2026, suggesting that consultations are already in process to shape the final recommendations.
These submissions must be made only through online mode.
While the Commission is expected to be effective from January 1, 2026, on paper, employees will be required to wait sometime more to see the increased salaries in their bank accounts.
CA Manish Mishra, Founder of GenZCFO, explained the likely reason behind the delay. “It is true that the 8th Pay Commission is said to be effective from 1 January 2026 on paper, but in practical terms the higher salaries will first probably not reach the employees’ bank accounts till late 2026 or during the financial year 2026–27, just like the delays experienced after previous pay commissions,” he said.