8th Pay Commission update: Govt clarifies timeline; why your salary hike, arrears still be delayed?

The Central government has finally provided some clarity over the timelines and process in a big relief for its employees and pensioners who have been waiting for the updates regarding the 8th Pay Commission.

The Central government has finally provided some clarity over the timelines and process in a big relief for its employees and pensioners who have been waiting for the updates regarding the 8th Pay Commission. Amid the latest clarity, some serious questions on salary hikes and others remain unanswered.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has clarified that the government formally set up the 8th Central Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. He gave the statement in a written reply in the Parliament. He further said that the Commission has been given an 18 months window to submit its recommendations on salaries, allowances and pensions of central government employees.

This suggests that the Commission will be able to take decisions on certain matters by mid-2027, which will help the government to take a final call on implementation.

“The Government has notified Resolution dated 03.11.2025 for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), along with appointment of the Chairperson and Members, that will make its recommendations on various issues viz. Pay, Allowances, Pension, etc. of the Central Government employees within 18 months of its constitution,” he said.

Pankaj Chaudhary also said that the government has clarified that the financial consequences will only be known after the government takes a final call on the recommendations and accepts them.

Significantly, the Commission is constantly asking for feedback from a wide range of stakeholders. For this, a long questionnaire has been released on the MyGov portal, asking for responses from ministries, state governments, employees, pensioners, unions, and even individuals. The government has announced the deadline for submissions to be March 31, 2026, suggesting that consultations are already in process to shape the final recommendations.

These submissions must be made only through online mode.

When will employees see salary hike?

While the Commission is expected to be effective from January 1, 2026, on paper, employees will be required to wait sometime more to see the increased salaries in their bank accounts.

CA Manish Mishra, Founder of GenZCFO, explained the likely reason behind the delay. “It is true that the 8th Pay Commission is said to be effective from 1 January 2026 on paper, but in practical terms the higher salaries will first probably not reach the employees’ bank accounts till late 2026 or during the financial year 2026–27, just like the delays experienced after previous pay commissions,” he said.