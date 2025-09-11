8th Pay Commission update: Centre to constitute new commission soon, OPS on agenda; check details

The 8th Pay Commission was officially approved on 16 January 2025. However, the commission is yet to be formally set up.

8th Pay Commission news: Good news has come for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners ahead of Diwali 2025. The Union government has given a major assurance to such employees regarding the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission(CPC). Reports suggest that the government has said that the commission will be constituted soon so that revisions in employees’ salaries and allowances can be implemented on time. Besides this, discussions are also set to take place on the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

What Centre assured

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh has assured the employee representatives that the 8th Pay Commission will be announced soon. Apart from this, a meeting has also been scheduled with the Pension Secretary, in which the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be discussed in detail, reports suggest. It is expected that the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented in 2026.

The development comes after a delegation from the National Federation of Government Employees (GENC), affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), met the Union minister to highlight delays in implementing the 8th Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission

The 8th Pay Commission was officially approved on 16 January 2025. However, the commission is yet to be formally set up with a chairman and members. If processes are completed on time, implementation from 1 January 2026 is possible.

The central government employees can expect an increase in their basic pay, allowances, and pensions after the implementation of the 8th CPC. This revision is mainly done on the basis of the fitment factor, which is an important coefficient. While deciding this, many aspects like inflation, the needs of employees and the government's bearing capacity are taken into consideration.

READ | Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal ends talks for Haier India stake; here's why

New Pay Commission

Every 10 years, a new pay commission reviews and revises salaries, allowances, and pensions for central government employees. The 7th Pay Commission was last implemented in 2016.