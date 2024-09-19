8th Pay Commission Update: Central govt employees to likely get salary hike; more changes expected in…

There is a gap of around 10 years between two pay commissions, and the 7th Pay Commission’s tenure will complete its 10 years on December 31, 2025.

Central Government employees and pensioners are awaiting for next salary increment under the 8th Pay Commission. For the past year, the Central government employee unions have been calling for the implementation of the Eighth Pay Commission. it is expected that the Eighth Pay Commission will be ready by January 1, 2026. However, there is no confirmation regarding this given by the government yet.

The Centre is likely to establish the 8th Pay Commission soon, which will provide recommendations for modernising salaries, benefits, and pensions for central government employees, as the 7th Pay Commission is coming to the end of its mandate.

It's crucial to remember, though, that the Modi administration has not formally declared the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission, and as a result, no specific implementation date has been set. Once established, the commission usually takes between 12 and 18 months to formulate its recommendations. The commission takes into account some variables during this process, such as the state of the economy, in order to recommend adjustments to employee pay and benefits.

When it came to salary revision for the 7th Pay Commission, employee unions wanted a 3.68 fitment factor; nevertheless, the government settled on a 2.57 fitment factor. A multiplier called the fitting factor is applied for determining pensions and salaries.

This led the minimum basic pay to become Rs 18,000 per month, compared to the Rs 7,000 in the 6th Pay Commission.

The minimum pension also rose from Rs 3,500 to Rs 9,000.

The maximum salary became Rs 2,50,000 and the maximum pension became Rs 1,25,000.

According to a Financial Express report, based on various reports, a fitment factor of 1.92 would be considered for the 8th Pay Commission. The administration hasn't yet provided confirmation, though.

The current minimum pay is Rs 18,000, however if a fitment ratio of 1.92 is used, it might be raised to Rs 34,560. Similarly, the minimum pension might become Rs 17,280.