PERSONAL FINANCE

8th Pay Commission Salary scam: Fraudsters lure employees, govt cautions, what you should do?

As the employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the proposed 8th Pay Commission, cyber fraudsters have begun targeting them by sending out messages claiming that they would receive updated salary. These messages contain harmful files which users are being cautioned not to download.

Amid proposed 8th Pay Commission, cyber fraudsters have begun targeting central govt employees

