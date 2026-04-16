8th Pay Commission: Salary hike, pension boost, fitment factor explained for central govt employees and pensioners

The announcement of the 8th Pay Commission by the Centre has brought renewed attention to the compensation of government staff. While expectations are high, the process is still underway, and final recommendations are yet to be submitted. The pay panel’s output is significant because it has a direct bearing on lakhs of employees and also shapes income levels, government expenditure and wider economic trends.

The announcement of the 8th Pay Commission by the Centre has brought renewed attention to the compensation of government staff. While expectations are high, the process is still underway, and final recommendations are yet to be submitted. The pay panel’s output is significant because it has a direct bearing on lakhs of employees and also shapes income levels, government expenditure and wider economic trends.

Its recommendations are expected to impact lakhs of employees and are closely tracked as they influence income, government expenditure and economic trends.

What is 8th pay commission?

A Pay Commission is formed once every 10 years with the mandate to update the pay framework for central government employees and pensioners. The 8th Pay Commission, announced in January last year, is the latest in this series since Independence.

The scope of the body is not limited to salaries alone. Its role goes beyond just salaries—it also looks at allowances, pensions, retirement benefits and the broader financial implications for the government. The 8th Central Pay Commission has been set up to recommend changes in salary, allowances and pension structure for central government employees and pensioners.

To build its recommendations, the Commission is currently consulting a wide range of stakeholders—employee unions, ministries, labour groups and pension bodies. As part of this exercise, it has invited formal submissions and is holding consultations, including a scheduled meeting in Dehradun on April 24, 2026, before finalising its recommendations, according to official notification issued by 8th pay commission.

Report still awaited despite notification date and target effective date

The notification for the Commission came on January 17, 2025, and the new structure was expected to come into effect from January 1, 2026. Although the Commission was notified on January 17, 2025, and was expected to come into effect from January 1, 2026, the final report is still pending. Experience from earlier rounds shows the gap between notification and rollout can be long. Past trends suggest that implementation takes time. The 7th Pay Commission took about two and a half years, the 6th took two years, and the 5th nearly three and a half years to roll out.

Multiplier For Basic Pay Will Drive Changes Across All 18 Levels

The fitment factor sits at the centre of all calculations — it is a multiplier used to revise basic pay. The higher the factor, the bigger the increase in salaries and pensions. Around 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and nearly 65 lakh pensioners could be impacted by the revisions.

For entry-level staff, basic pay could rise from Rs 18,000 to about Rs 51,480, depending on the final fitment factor. The pay matrix covers 18 levels — from entry-level Group D employees to senior Group A officers — and the actual hike will vary accordingly. Even with a conservative estimate, increases could range from over Rs 38,500 to more than Rs 2 lakh across different levels.

Minimum Pension Amount Expected To Shift Up With Pay Revision

Pension calculations are linked to basic pay, so any revision in basic pay directly affects pensions. At present, the minimum pension stands at around Rs 9,000. Under the revised framework, it could increase to between Rs 22,500 and Rs 25,200, depending on the final formula adopted by the Commission.