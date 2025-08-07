8th Pay Commission notification expected soon for salary revision, here's all you need to know

The 8th CPC, once formally constituted, will outline revised pay structures and pensions for millions of government employees and retirees.

With the Union government confirming that it has received comments from stakeholders for the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), more than one crore central government employees and pensioners may soon have cause for celebration. Pankaj Chaudhary, the Minister of State for Finance, has given a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. According to the minister, a formal announcement regarding the problem would be made when it is suitable. It is important to note that the 8th CPC will provide a revised pension and salary structure for millions of government workers and retirees once it is legally created.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Department of Personnel and Training, and many state governments are among the departments and ministries with which the Center is presently in talks, according to the Ministry of Finance.

BIG salary hike expected

Central government employees can expect a substantial pay increase under the 8th Pay Commission. The report states:

-There could be a 30%–34% increase in the basic salary.

-The present Rs. 18,000 minimum basic salary could increase to about Rs. 30,000.

-Employees will receive a real boost of almost 13% in take-home pay if the fitment factor, which is used to determine increased compensation, is predicted to be 1.8.

Government workers should be aware that the fitment factor, a crucial metric used to determine the updated base pay, would probably be the basis for the compensation revision in this period. It came to 2.57 in the 7th Pay Commission. Experts now predict that the 8th Pay Commission may suggest a new fitment factor of 1.92 to 2.86.

Salary expectations

According to a projection report by India.com, here are examples of salary expectations for various grade pays:

Grade Pay 1900:

At 1.92: Net Salary Rs 65,512

At 2.57: Net Salary Rs 86,556

Grade Pay 2400:

At 1.92: Net Salary Rs 86,743

At 2.57: Net Salary Rs 1,14,975

Grade Pay 4600:

At 1.92: Net Salary Rs 1,31,213

At 2.57: Net Salary Rs 1,74,636

Grade Pay 7600:

At 1.92: Net Salary Rs 1,82,092

At 2.57: Net Salary Rs 2,41,519

Grade Pay 8900:

At 1.92: Net Salary Rs 2,17,988

At 2.57: Net Salary Rs 2,89,569

The House Rent Allowance (24 percent of basic pay in X-class cities), Transport Allowance, National Pension System payments (10 percent of basic pay), and CGHS deductions are also included in these estimations.