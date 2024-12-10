The last and 7th Pay Commission was constituted on February 28, 2014. Its recommendations came into effect on January 1, 2016.

8th Pay Commission update: The central government employees are eagerly waiting for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission. The central pay commission is generally formed every 10 years. Last time, the 7th pay commission was constituted by the UPA government on February 28, 2014. Hence, the government employees waiting for the implementation of the 8th pay commission will increase their salaries by revising the basic pay, allowances, pension, and other benefits.

But is the Centre presently working on any proposal regarding the same? The Finance Ministry recently shared a reply in the Rajya Sabha on whether the government has constituted any committee for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, said that no proposal for the establishment of the 8th Central Pay Commission is presently being considered. "No such proposal is under consideration with the Government for constitution of Eighth Central Pay Commission for the Central Government employees, at present," he said in a written reply. The question was posed by legislators Javed Ali Khan and Ramji Lal Suman. They asked whether the Centre is looking at making an announcement about the new pay commission in the Union Budget 2025–26.

READ | Mukesh Ambani seeks Rs 254578800000 loan to settle dues, it is India's biggest...

The last and 7th pay commission was constituted on February 28, 2014. Its recommendations came into effect on January 1, 2016. If the Centre goes by this, the 8th pay commission could be implemented from January 1, 2026 onwards.