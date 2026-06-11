8th Pay Commission: More age, more money, demand pensioners

Pensioners have urged the 8th Pay Commission to introduce age-based pension hikes, with benefits increasing from 70% to 100% of the last drawn salary as retirees age.

As discussions around the 8th Pay Commission gather momentum, pensioners' associations have stepped up their demands alongside employee unions. While serving government employees are seeking salary revisions, improved allowances and changes to the fitment factor, retired employees are focusing on stronger financial support during their post-retirement years.

One of the key demands raised by pensioners is the introduction of an age-linked pension system. Under this proposal, pension benefits would increase progressively as retirees grow older, helping them cope with rising healthcare and living expenses.

Proposed age-based pension structure

According to the proposal submitted by pensioners' groups, retirees should receive a higher percentage of their last drawn salary as they advance in age.

The suggested structure includes:

70% of the last drawn salary at age 65

75% at age 70

80% at age 75

85% at age 80

90% at age 85

100% of the last drawn salary for pensioners aged 90 years and above

Supporters of the proposal argue that older pensioners face significantly higher medical and personal care costs, making enhanced pension support essential for maintaining financial security and dignity in later years.

Other key pension reform demands

Apart from age-based pension increases, pensioners have also sought several other reforms from the 8th Pay Commission.

Among the major demands is raising the minimum pension to 67% of the last drawn pay or the average salary received during the final 10 months of service. Pensioners' organisations have also requested a review of the fitment factor used in pension calculations, claiming that the existing formula does not adequately reflect current economic conditions.

Additionally, there are calls to reassess the Dearness Relief (DR) mechanism and incorporate it more effectively into pension benefits. Expanding family pension provisions to provide better support for dependents is another important demand.

Millions could benefit

The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to impact a large section of the government workforce. If the proposed changes are accepted, nearly 50 lakh central government employees and around 56 lakh pensioners, including retired railway and defence personnel, could benefit.

As consultations continue, pension-related reforms are emerging as one of the most closely watched aspects of the commission's final recommendations.