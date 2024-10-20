If sources are to be believed, the Centre may make an announcement in the 2025 budget.

With the central government traditionally announcing a new pay commission every ten years, employees are eagerly expecting the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission. The new pay commission aims to modify the salaries of government employees, while pensioners will also benefit from this revision at the same time. The government’s decision to revise salaries is influenced by inflation trends and various economic factors.

For central government employees and pensioners, the Centre raised the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3% a few days ago. The DA is currently at 53%. Employees and pensioners will get arrears for three months prior to Diwali as a result of this raise, which takes effect on July 1, 2024.

As per media reports, the Centre may announce the 8th pay commission during the 2025 budget. Following the budget address, a central leader said it would be reasonable to establish a new compensation commission. It will take some time for the government to get the recommendations from the new pay commission. The 7th Pay Commission's report of recommendations took almost 18 months to complete.

Employees of the central government are eager to learn about the revision scale and additional benefits of the eighth pay commission. The government set a fitting factor of 2.57 during the transition from the 6th to the 7th Pay Commission, even though employee unions demanded a fitment factor of 3.68.

The minimum basic compensation for employees increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000, which is a 2.57-fold increase, according to the salary scale. Because their minimum pension went from Rs 3,000 to Rs 9,000, retirees also profited from this adjustment. According to certain estimates, the Centre might implement a 1.92 fitment factor in the 8th Pay Commission.