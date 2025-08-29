Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PERSONAL FINANCE

8th Pay Commission: How will the new salary structure look like? know expected salaries hike, pensions, incentives, and more

The central government will likely establish the 8th Pay Commission ahead of the conclusion of the current 7th Pay Commission in December 2025. Approved in January this year, the 8th Pay Commission will see an increase in salaries, incentives, pensions and more changes.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 06:32 PM IST

The central government will likely establish the 8th Pay Commission ahead of the conclusion of the current 7th Pay Commission in December 2025. Approved in January this year, the 8th Pay Commission will prove to be a significant step in the upgraded salaries and other benefits for the central government employees and retirees.

What will be the pay structure and benefits under the 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Pay Commission was announced by the Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The expected pay structure is as follows:

Salary: According to proposals, the hike in the minimum basic pay may reach between the range of Rs 34,500 - Rs 41,000 per month.

Fitment factor: This may also rise to as much as 2.86, which will result in massive hikes for many government positions across levels. This may also help in increasing the real pay of around 13%.

Allowances: Government allowances, such as DA, HRA, and TA, will most likely be based on the current inflation rate and the country's economic conditions.

Pension: Under the 8th Pay Commission, there is an expectation of a pension hike. The Centre will take major steps to ensure that salaries, allowances, and all benefits are disbursed on time and will update the payment system to reflect the revised amount according to the new pay structure.

Performance-based incentives: The Central government is processing the inclusion of productivity-linked incentives or remuneration for high-performance employees.

The government is likely to replace the current Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), to offer enhanced medical coverage.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Employee forum gears up for salary hike discussion, expects ToR nod in...

Why 8th Pay Commission been delayed?

According to LiveMint, there are reports that the Commission has not yet been formally constituted. There is also delay in the appointments of the Chairman, members and the finalisation of the Terms of Reference (ToR). Financial and administrative challenges are also there. According to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities, the 8th Pay Commission may not be implemented before late 2026 or early 2027.

FAQs

Q1. What changes will come under the 8th Pay Commission?

There is an expectation of hikes in salaries, pensions, incentives and more. Performance-based incentives will be introduced and a possible replacement of CGHS.

Q2. Why is 8th Pay Commission delaying?

Due to delay in appointments of members and the Commission not formally being constituted may be the reasons behind the delay.  

