8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike can central government employees expect? Here's what we know

The 8th Pay Commission has sparked strong expectations among central government employees over the fitment factor, which will decide salary hikes.

Interest is growing around the upcoming 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), especially among central government employees and pensioners, as the key question remains: how much will salaries increase?

At the heart of the discussion is the fitment factor, a multiplying formula used to revise existing basic pay under a new pay commission. This single number plays a major role in deciding how much an employee’s salary will rise once the new structure is implemented.

For reference, the 7th Pay Commission applied a fitment factor of 2.57, which helped raise the minimum basic pay from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000.

No official figure yet, but multiple proposals on the table

The government has not yet announced any official fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission. However, expectations and suggestions from different employee unions and expert groups vary widely.

Proposals currently range from around 1.92 on the lower end to as high as 3.83 on the upper side. This reflects a clear gap between what employees are hoping for and what policymakers may eventually consider financially practical.

Among the key suggestions, the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery has reportedly pushed for a factor of 3.83. Pensioner groups have suggested around 3.25, while other trade unions have placed their expectations near 3.0. Some regional employee associations have even demanded figures between 2.86 and 3.68.

On the more conservative side, former finance officials have indicated that a lower revision, around 1.92, may be more realistic from a budget standpoint.

What could change in take-home pay

The fitment factor will directly influence the revised basic pay structure. With the current minimum basic pay set at ₹18,000, even small changes in the multiplier can significantly alter salaries.

For example, if the government retains a factor close to 2.57, the revised minimum could rise to about ₹46,260. However, if a higher factor such as 3.83 is approved, the figure could approach nearly Rs 69,000.

Along with basic pay, allowances like House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance are also expected to be revised. Dearness Allowance is typically merged into basic pay during such revisions and recalculated later.

Timeline and what to expect next

The government announced the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025, with implementation expected from January 1, 2026. However, the final report is likely to be submitted around mid-2027, meaning actual salary revisions may take effect in 2027 or early 2028.

The commission has also extended the deadline for submitting employee suggestions to June 15, 2026.

While expectations are high, the final fitment factor will only be known once the Union Cabinet approves the commission’s recommendations. Until then, all figures remain projections rather than confirmed outcomes.