8th Pay Commission: Govt shares BIG update in Parliament on implementation of CPC recommendations

8th Pay Commission: Since the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission, many are wondering when the new pay panel’s recommendations would take effect and how many beneficiaries would be covered. The Union government has confirmed that over 50 lakh employees and 69 lakh pensioners will come under the 8th Central Pay Commission. However, the government has said that decisions on its implementation and how it will be funded will be taken later.

8th Pay Commission implementation

Responding to a starred question on the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply in Lok Sabha, said the commission has already been constituted, and its Terms of Reference (ToR) were notified on November 3, 2025, through a resolution of the Ministry of Finance.

The minister further said that the date of implementation of the 8th CPC 'shall be decided by the government', adding that appropriate provision of funds would be made for implementing the accepted recommendations once they are finalised.

When will new salaries come into effect?

The 8th Central Pay Commission will submit its recommendations within 18 months of the date of its constitution, which is around mid-2027. The effect of the 8th CPC recommendations is generally expected to take effect on January 1, 2026. This means whatever revision takes place, even if after January 2026, the revised pay will be calculated with effect from January 2026. Relevant arrears would be paid when it is implemented.