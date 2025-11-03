FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025 releasing soon at ssc.gov.in; know steps to check, direct LINK here

Bihar Election 2025: JD(U)'s Lalan Singh rallies behind Mokama strongman Anant Singh amid murder controversy

8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor expected to increase by..., check hike in salaries, pensions for central govt employees

Ahmedabad Horror: Air India's lone crash survivor shares grief, says, 'God gave me my life but...'

Bihar Election 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav has a career advise for LoP Rahul Gandhi, says, 'Jalebi chhan'na, machli pakadna...'

Ambuja Cements Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's firm's net profit soars 364% to Rs...; revenue rises 21%

Bihar Election 2025: First phase to seal fate of Lalu Yadav's sons, will siblings return to opposite camps?

New Zealand, West Indies announce squads ahead of T20I series: Check key players

The Fantastic Four OTT release date: When, where to watch Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby-starrer Marvel film

Mumbai Airport to remain shut for 6 hours on this date due to...; check time, other details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election 2025: JD(U)'s Lalan Singh rallies behind Mokama strongman Anant Singh amid murder controversy

Bihar Election 2025: JD(U) rallies behind Mokama strongman Anant Singh

8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor expected to increase by..., check hike in salaries, pensions for central govt employees

8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor expected to increase by..., check hike in sal

Ahmedabad Horror: Air India's lone crash survivor shares grief, says, 'God gave me my life but...'

Ahmedabad Horror: Air India's lone crash survivor shares grief, says, 'God...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor expected to increase by..., check hike in salaries, pensions for central govt employees

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Terms of Reference for the 8th Pay Commission, under which the commission will massively revise salaries, pensions, and allowances for central government employees. The fitment factor is expected to stay below 3.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 07:08 PM IST

8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor expected to increase by..., check hike in salaries, pensions for central govt employees
The fitment factor is expected to stay between 1.8 and 2.46
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The central government is set to launch the 8th Pay Commission under which the Level 1 employees, which includes peons and attendants, will receive a massive pay revision. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission, under which the commission will massively revise salaries, pensions, and allowances for central government employees.

The fitment factor for pay hikes is highly crucial, which the commission will discuss in the coming months before submitting its recommendations.

Fitment Factor: How much will salaries increase under the 8th Pay Commission?

In a report by the Kotak Institutional Equities and Ambit Capital, based on their research, the fitment factor, the figure on which salaries and pensions are multiplied, is expected to stay between 1.8 and 2.46. Kotak estimated a sole fitment factor of 1.8, after the application of which the basic minimum salary of Level 1 employees, including peons and attendants, will be increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 32,400. The exact increase will depend on the employee’s grade and position, and how much of the Commission’s recommendations the government decides to implement.

In such a case, the pay would increase by 80%, but the actual increase in an employee's salary would be lower, as the Dearness Allowance would be reset to zero, like the Seventh Pay Commission. That is to say, when a new pay commission is implemented the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) are reset to zero. Currently, the DA is 58%, and combined with House Rent Allowance, the comprehensive entry-level salary for Level 1 employees is around Rs 29,000, taking the hike of around 13%.

According to the fitment factors estimated in the report, the possible salary hike for Level 1 employees would be:

-Fitment factor of 1.82, Basic salary- Rs 18,000, increase- Rs 32,760

– Fitment factor of 2.15, Basic salary- 18,000, increase- Rs 38,700

– Fitment factor of 2.46, Basic salary- Rs 18,000, increase- Rs 44,280. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025 releasing soon at ssc.gov.in; know steps to check, direct LINK here
SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025 releasing soon at ssc.gov.in; know steps to check,
Bihar Election 2025: JD(U)'s Lalan Singh rallies behind Mokama strongman Anant Singh amid murder controversy
Bihar Election 2025: JD(U) rallies behind Mokama strongman Anant Singh
8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor expected to increase by..., check hike in salaries, pensions for central govt employees
8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor expected to increase by..., check hike in sal
Ahmedabad Horror: Air India's lone crash survivor shares grief, says, 'God gave me my life but...'
Ahmedabad Horror: Air India's lone crash survivor shares grief, says, 'God...'
Bihar Election 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav has a career advise for LoP Rahul Gandhi, says, 'Jalebi chhan'na, machli pakadna...'
Bihar Election 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav has a career advise for LoP Rahul Gandhi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE