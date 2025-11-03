8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor expected to increase by..., check hike in salaries, pensions for central govt employees

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Terms of Reference for the 8th Pay Commission, under which the commission will massively revise salaries, pensions, and allowances for central government employees. The fitment factor is expected to stay below 3.

The central government is set to launch the 8th Pay Commission under which the Level 1 employees, which includes peons and attendants, will receive a massive pay revision. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission, under which the commission will massively revise salaries, pensions, and allowances for central government employees.

The fitment factor for pay hikes is highly crucial, which the commission will discuss in the coming months before submitting its recommendations.

Fitment Factor: How much will salaries increase under the 8th Pay Commission?

In a report by the Kotak Institutional Equities and Ambit Capital, based on their research, the fitment factor, the figure on which salaries and pensions are multiplied, is expected to stay between 1.8 and 2.46. Kotak estimated a sole fitment factor of 1.8, after the application of which the basic minimum salary of Level 1 employees, including peons and attendants, will be increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 32,400. The exact increase will depend on the employee’s grade and position, and how much of the Commission’s recommendations the government decides to implement.

In such a case, the pay would increase by 80%, but the actual increase in an employee's salary would be lower, as the Dearness Allowance would be reset to zero, like the Seventh Pay Commission. That is to say, when a new pay commission is implemented the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) are reset to zero. Currently, the DA is 58%, and combined with House Rent Allowance, the comprehensive entry-level salary for Level 1 employees is around Rs 29,000, taking the hike of around 13%.

According to the fitment factors estimated in the report, the possible salary hike for Level 1 employees would be:

-Fitment factor of 1.82, Basic salary- Rs 18,000, increase- Rs 32,760

– Fitment factor of 2.15, Basic salary- 18,000, increase- Rs 38,700

– Fitment factor of 2.46, Basic salary- Rs 18,000, increase- Rs 44,280.