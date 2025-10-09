8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor: What is it and how it affects salary and pension of central government employees? Know all details here

Though the Union Cabinet had approved the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, the government employees are awaiting the rollout out which is expected by 2028. The pay commission will revise the salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees. While the official notification is yet to be issued, the discussion around the new pay has gained traction.

As we wait for the 8th pay commission announcement, let’s know what is fitment factor is, and how this crucial metric determines the revised pay for the government staff.

What is Fitment factor?

The fitment factor is a crucial metric, basically a multiplier applied to an employee’s basic pay to calculate the revised salary and pension. The basic formula is Revised Salary = Basic Pay × Fitment Factor

The fitment factor takes into account inflation, changes in living costs, and the overall economic environment to ensure salary adjustments. As per reports, the government is pondering over the Aykroyd formula, developed by Dr Wallace Aykroyd, to assess ideal salaries. According to this formula, wages are considered on the basis of minimum living costs, including essentials such as food, clothing, and housing. The formula ensures that salaries meet the average worker’s daily needs and expectations.



Expected 8th Pay Commission and salaries

As per the 7th Pay Commission, the central government employees have a minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000, a minimum basic pension of Rs 9,000. The fitment factor under the 7th Pay Commission was set at 2.57. For the 8th pay commission, it is expected that the fitment factor may be set between 1.92 and 2.08. At a fitment factor of 1.92, the minimum basic salary for employees could rise to Rs 34,560, while the minimum basic pension for retirees could increase to Rs 17,280. At 2.08, these figures may further rise to Rs 37,440 for employees and Rs 18,720 for pensioners. Meanwhile, it is imperative to know that once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, DA and DR will be reset to zero, and future adjustments will be factored into the new pay structure.