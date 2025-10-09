8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor: What is it and how it affects salary and pension of central government employees? Know all details here

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Is thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India with 'message of peace'

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid

Bihar election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav's BIG poll promise to Bihar, says, 'Government job for every home'

Doctors in THIS country conduct breakthrough surgery, after pig level transplantation, patient lives for..., his age is...

Rajat Bedi reveals Govinda made Sanjay Dutt wait for 9 hours on Jodi No 1 set: 'Sanju started abusing...'

Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins award for his compelling and visionary oeuvre

R Ashwin drops truth bomb on 'forced' retirement — Reveals real conversation with Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir before his exit

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film crosses Rs 100 crore in India

From Downtime to Uptime: How Jeevan Bandharapu is Redefining Reliability in Healthcare Technology

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India with 'message of peace'

Thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahi

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor: What is it and how it affects salary and pension of central government employees? Know all details here

Though the Union Cabinet had approved the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, the government employees are awaiting the rollout out which is expected by 2028. The pay commission will revise the salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees. While the official notification is yet to be issued, the discussion around the new pay has gained traction. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 04:17 PM IST

8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor: What is it and how it affects salary and pension of central government employees? Know all details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Though the Union Cabinet had approved the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, the government employees are awaiting the rollout out which is expected by 2028. The pay commission will revise the salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees. While the official notification is yet to be issued, the discussion around the new pay has gained traction. 

As we wait for the 8th pay commission announcement, let’s know what is fitment factor is, and how this crucial metric determines the revised pay for the government staff. 

What is Fitment factor?

The fitment factor is a crucial metric, basically a multiplier applied to an employee’s basic pay to calculate the revised salary and pension. The basic formula is Revised Salary = Basic Pay × Fitment Factor

The fitment factor takes into account inflation, changes in living costs, and the overall economic environment to ensure salary adjustments. As per reports, the government is pondering over the Aykroyd formula, developed by Dr Wallace Aykroyd, to assess ideal salaries. According to this formula, wages are considered on the basis of minimum living costs, including essentials such as food, clothing, and housing. The formula ensures that salaries meet the average worker’s daily needs and expectations. 

Expected 8th Pay Commission and salaries

As per the 7th Pay Commission, the central government employees have a minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000, a minimum basic pension of Rs 9,000. The fitment factor under the 7th Pay Commission was set at 2.57.  For the 8th pay commission, it is expected that the fitment factor may be set between 1.92 and 2.08. At a fitment factor of 1.92, the minimum basic salary for employees could rise to Rs 34,560, while the minimum basic pension for retirees could increase to Rs 17,280. At 2.08, these figures may further rise to Rs 37,440 for employees and Rs 18,720 for pensioners. Meanwhile, it is imperative to know that once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, DA and DR will be reset to zero, and future adjustments will be factored into the new pay structure.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature, over a century after Rabindranath Tagore, his famous works include...
Meet Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature
Who is IAS Amanit P Kumar, wife of IPS Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide? Everything to know about her
Who is IAS Amanit P Kumar, wife of IPS Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide?
Pakistan minister's BIZARRE claim against India months after Operation Sindoor: 'History shows India was never united...'
Pakistan minister's BIZARRE claim against India months after Operation Sindoor
Karwa Chauth 2025: Why women fast for their husbands’ long life and happiness?
Karwa Chauth 2025: Why women fast for their husbands’ long life and happiness?
Who is Paul Kapur? US govt’s key diplomat; his book reveals SHOCKING facts about Pakistan
Who is Paul Kapur? US govt’s diplomat; his book reveals SHOCKING facts about Pak
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE