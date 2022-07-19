7th Pay Commission update: Central employees set for 4 percent DA hike, salary to increase by this much

File photo

7th Pay Commission update: Government employees are likely to get 4 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike this time, which will be implemented starting 1 July 2022, according to a Zee Business report.

The DA hike will likely result in an increase of amount between Rs 6840-27,312 on an annual basis across the pay matrix. According to the report, the announcement in this regard is likely to come soon.

The decision on this could be made during the upcoming Cabinet Meeting in the first week of August. The recently declared All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) suggest that the hike could be to the tune of 4 per cent.

The employees will also get the arrear of the difference in July and August. Currently, the central government employees are getting 34 per cent DA hike.

After the increase, the DA will be 38 per cent. On a basic salary of Rs 18,000, the annual DA increase will be Rs 8640.

