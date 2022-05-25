7th Pay Commission update: Central employees to get increased salary from July 1, know details

File Photo

7th Pay Commission latest news: A boost is on the way for the finances of central government employees. In a much-awaited positive news, Dearness Allowance (DA) hike is reportedly set to bring more income from July 1. The DA for central government employees will be 38% and the benefit will bring relief and support in times of price rise of essential items.

How much hike is expected for central government employees?

Amid rising inflation, the Centre can increase the DA for employees in July. A 4% hike in DA can be done, which has been decided for July-August based on All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) which arrived back in March, Zee News Hindi reported.

The AICP Index for the first two months of 2022 - January and February – witnessed a dip. From 125.1 in January to 125 in February, followed by a jump of 1 point to 126 in March. The AICP numbers for the next three months of April, May and June are yet to arrive. The Index climbing above 126 would enable the government to give a 4% DA hike.

Impact on salary

An increase of 4 percent will take the DA figure to 38 percent from the current 34 percent. This will affect increases in the maximum and minimum basic salary that central government employees receive in their bank accounts.

For maximum basic salary

- Basic salary per month: Rs 56,900

- DA received (34%): Rs 19,346

- DA after revision (38%): Rs 21,622

- Monthly increase in DA: Rs 2,276

- Annual increase (monthly increase x 12): Rs 27,312

For minimum basic salary

- Basic salary per month: Rs 18,000

- DA received (34%): Rs 6,120

- DA after revision (38%): Rs: 6840

- Monthly increase in DA: Rs 720

- Annual increase: Rs 8,640

