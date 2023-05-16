Search icon
7th Pay Commission: UP govt increases Dearness Allowance by 4% for employees, pensioners

This state government has decided to hike DA by 4% for government employees and pensioners.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Representational Image

7th Pay Commission latest news: The Central government employees of this state are going to receive good news as the government has decided to hike their Dearness Allowance. According to media reports, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase employees’ and pensioners’ Dearness Allowance and Dearness relief with effect from January 1, 2023. 

How much DA has been hiked by the UP government?
The DA and DR rate for employees and pensioners will increase by 4%. Earlier the DA was 38% and with a 4% increase, it will be 42% for government employees and pensioners, according to the reports by FE. 

This increased dearness allowance will be given to the employees and pensioners from January 1, 2023, and after that, there will be a significant increase in their salary and pension.

According to reports, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, has given his approval to the idea of raising the DA and DR rates. Around 16 lakh UP state government employees and 11.5 lakh pensioners will benefit from the increase in DA and DR.

The government increased the DA of its employees and pensioners to 42% earlier on March 24.

