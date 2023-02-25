Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

7th Pay Commission: This state government announced 6 percent hike in DA for employees and pensioners

This state government announces 6 percent DA hike under 7th Pay Commission from March 1, 2023.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

7th Pay Commission: This state government announced 6 percent hike in DA for employees and pensioners
7th Pay Commission: This state government announced 6 percent hike in DA for employees and pensioners

7th Pay Commission: Great news for West Bengal government employees, pensioners and family pensioners as the state government has announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief. The DA will be at a rate of 6 percent of basic pay and will be effective from March 1, 2023. The announcement has been made under the 7th Pay Commission to provide relief from inflation.

The calculation of DA will be done based on the revised basic pay and non-allowance. If there is no other allowance, then the basic pay and DA will be calculated. The increased DA will also apply to teachers and other employees of government-aided institutions, as well as employees of local bodies. In the case of pension, it will be the responsibility of the pension disbursing authority to calculate the amount of dearness relief on the revised pension and allocate the amount of pension in each individual case.

However, despite this increase, a state government employee pointed out that the DA given to employees by the central government would still be 32 percent higher. Several state government employee organizations are demanding equalization of DA with the center. Earlier this week, a 48-hour 'pen down' movement was organized by state government employee organizations, ignoring the warning of action.

This announcement by the state government is a welcome relief for government employees, pensioners, and family pensioners who have been facing the brunt of rising inflation. The increase in DA will help them to manage their expenses better and provide some relief to their financial burden. While the demand for equalization of DA with the central government is still ongoing, this increase is a step in the right direction.

Read more: Tax Saving Fixed Deposits: SBI, ICICI, HDFC or Axis, find out which bank offers best interest rates

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tata Motors launches Red Dark editions of Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding venue: Photos of Suniel Shetty's luxurious Khandala farmhouse with private pool, theatre
Kiara-Sidharth wedding: B-town celebs who wore Manish Malhotra bridal outfit for their big day
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
Mehreen Qazi wishes husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan on Valentine's Day, see lovely pics of couple here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 5 killed, 30 injured as roof of cold storage collapses in Meerut
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.