7th Pay Commission: Teachers' unions in Punjab plan state-wide protest tomorrow

Intensifying their demands over non-implementation of 7th Pay Commission scale, teachers’ unions in Punjab will carry out a statewide protest on Monday (August 22). Similar protest will be carried out on August 25 by other universities and government and non-government colleges affiliated to them.

Panjab University and government and non-government colleges affiliated to it will be on an “in-campus dharna” inside their premises tomorrow, Professor Amrit Samra, who is Government College Teachers’ Association, Punjab’s president, was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

The College and University Teachers’ Association will protest under the banner of the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers, Punjab (PFUCTO), the report said.

PFUCTO’s Amritsar district unit will also be joining the August 22 protest, as per another Tribune report on Friday citing Dr Gurdas Singh Sekhon, who is general secretary of Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU), and faculty member of DAV College, Amritsar.

Unions may go for an ‘Education Bandh’ in Punjab like last year. PFUCTO district president Dr BB Yadav was quoted as saying that “state government will be responsible if the teachers' organisation calls for” the ‘Bandh’.

Teachers’ Unions have reportedly been seeking their wages to be at par with counterparts in other states where governments have implemented 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

“Even in Punjab, only college/university teachers have not been granted their rightful pay scale, while all other government departments have been granted the benefits of the new pay scale,” Prof Samra was quoted by the daily.

Dharnas and rallies have been planned by several teachers’ unions in Punjab in the month. A state-wide rally may be carried out on September 5 at the state education minister’s hometown of Barnala if the demand of the agitators were not met.

