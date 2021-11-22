7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central government employees to increase in November, check calculation here

7th Pay Commission latest updates: In a good news for lakhs of Central government employees, they are set to receive increased salary this month. Actually, after the 28% Dearness Allowance (DA) hike, the DA of Central government employee has been once again increased by 3 percent. According to the Finance Ministry, from October, the employees will get a total DA 31 percent with 3 percent increased DA and that's why the employees will receive increased salary in November.
It is to be noted that after a long time, the Centre increased the DA of Central government employees from 17% to 28% and the DA was further increased by 3% thus taking the total DA to 31%.
Calculation on 31% DA
Now, annual DA will be Rs 66,960 on a basic salary of Rs 18,000. The annual salary will increase by Rs 6480.
Calculation on minimum Basic salary
1.Basic salary of employee Rs 18000
2.New DA (31%) Rs 5580/month
3.DA (28%) Rs 5040/month
4.Increase in DA Rs 5580- 5040 = Rs 540/month
5.Incrase in annual salary Rs 540X12= 6,480
Calculation on maximum basic salary
1. Basic salary of employee Rs 56900
2. New DA(31%) Rs 17639/month
3. DA (28%) Rs 15932/month
4. Increase in DA Rs 17639-15932= Rs 1,707/month
5. Increase in annual salary Rs1,707 X12= 20,484