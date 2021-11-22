7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central government employees to increase in November, check calculation here

7th Pay Commission latest updates: In a good news for lakhs of Central government employees, they are set to receive increased salary this month. Actually, after the 28% Dearness Allowance (DA) hike, the DA of Central government employee has been once again increased by 3 percent. According to the Finance Ministry, from October, the employees will get a total DA 31 percent with 3 percent increased DA and that's why the employees will receive increased salary in November.

It is to be noted that after a long time, the Centre increased the DA of Central government employees from 17% to 28% and the DA was further increased by 3% thus taking the total DA to 31%.

Calculation on 31% DA

Now, annual DA will be Rs 66,960 on a basic salary of Rs 18,000. The annual salary will increase by Rs 6480.

Calculation on minimum Basic salary

1.Basic salary of employee Rs 18000

2.New DA (31%) Rs 5580/month

3.DA (28%) Rs 5040/month

4.Increase in DA Rs 5580- 5040 = Rs 540/month

5.Incrase in annual salary Rs 540X12= 6,480

Calculation on maximum basic salary

1. Basic salary of employee Rs 56900

2. New DA(31%) Rs 17639/month

3. DA (28%) Rs 15932/month

4. Increase in DA Rs 17639-15932= Rs 1,707/month

5. Increase in annual salary Rs1,707 X12= 20,484