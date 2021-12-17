7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central government employees to increase in 2022? Key points

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2021, 10:45 PM IST
2021 is coming to an end and Central government employees are all set to get a hike in their salary in the new year. Reports state that the Centre is planning to increase the House Rent Allowance (HRA) as well as the Dearness Allowance (DA) of employees. The decision to release the DA of the employees has not been formally announced by the government yet but it is expected to, soon.
7th Pay Commission: Here is everything you need to know
- Reports state that the government is preparing to hike the DA of Central government employees by another 3% in January 2022. The current DA that Central government employees are getting stands at 31%. The Dearness Allowance (DA) of Central government employees is updated two times in a year - January and July.
- According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, a Hindi Daily, if the DA is increased by 3% in January 2022 then the salary of Central government employees will increase by close to Rs 20,000.
- The decision to release DA arrears, which has been pending for 18 months, has not been announced yet but is expected to, soon. The decision on the DA arrears of Central employees can be taken in December before Christmas and New Year.
- According to Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary, National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), the DA arrears of Level-1 employees will be between Rs 11,880 and Rs 37,000. At the same time, Level-13 employees will get Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 as DA arrears. In the monsoon session of Parliament, the Central Government made it clear that Dearness Allowance (DA) is being restored.
- The Central government is also mulling an increase in the House Rent Allowance (HRA) of employees after getting requests from the Indian Railway Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) and the National Federation of Railwaymen (NFIR). Both the organisations are asking for an increase in HRA from January 1.