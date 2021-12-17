7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central government employees to increase in 2022? Key points

2021 is coming to an end and Central government employees are all set to get a hike in their salary in the new year. Reports state that the Centre is planning to increase the House Rent Allowance (HRA) as well as the Dearness Allowance (DA) of employees. The decision to release the DA of the employees has not been formally announced by the government yet but it is expected to, soon.

7th Pay Commission: Here is everything you need to know